{{vm.cart_counter}}

Million Dollar Quartet

Donald Gordon Theatre

21 – 25 April 2020

Loading…
{{ vm.production.custom_booking_status }} {{vm.production.price_description}} Find tickets {{vm.production.price_description}}
Become a member
Sold Out

{{::on_sale_date.formatted_date}}

{{::on_sale_date.label}}

Add to Calendar {{::on_sale_date.on_sale_date_moment.format('DD/MM/YYYY HH:mm')}} Europe/London Million Dollar Quartet {{::on_sale_date.label}} Donald Gordon Theatre MM/DD/YYYY 15 event-704

Million Dollar Quartet

21 – 25 April 2020

Donald Gordon Theatre

Loading…
Find tickets {{vm.production.price_description}}
Become a member
Sold Out

Following its success in the West End, Las Vegas, on Broadway and around the UK, Million Dollar Quartet comes to Cardiff!

This worldwide smash-hit musical is inspired by the famous recording session that brought together rock ‘n’ roll icons Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins for the first and only time.

This is rated 4 out of 5 stars

“A feel-good musical with a soundtrack to die for”

The Independent

On 4 December 1956, these four star musicians gathered at Sun Records in Memphis, the studios of legendary record producer Sam Phillips, for what would be one of the greatest jam sessions of all time. Million Dollar Quartet brings that legendary night to life, featuring a score of rock hits including Blue Suede Shoes, Fever, That’s All Right, Sixteen Tons, Great Balls of Fire, Walk the Line, Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On, Who Do You Love?, Matchbox, Folsom Prison Blues, Hound Dog and many more.

This is rated 4 out of 5 stars

“Anyone who loves rock 'n' roll is certain to have a good time”

The Telegraph

Don’t miss your chance to discover the true story of one unforgettable night that made rock’n’roll history!

Age guidance﻿: 12+ (no under 2s)
Contains flashing and strobe lighting

Start time: 
Tue – Sat 7.30pm
Thu & Sat 2.30pm

Running time: approximately 2 hours 30 minutes (including 1 interval)

Members Offer

£10 off on 21 April. Become a member.

Group offers

Groups 10+ from £3 off, selected performances. Organise a group visit.

All offers subject to selected seats, allocations and availability.

The Donald Gordon Theatre during a Patti Smith concert

Presented at

Donald Gordon Theatre

More info