Following its success in the West End, Las Vegas, on Broadway and around the UK, Million Dollar Quartet comes to Cardiff!

This worldwide smash-hit musical is inspired by the famous recording session that brought together rock ‘n’ roll icons Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins for the first and only time.

This is rated 4 out of 5 stars “A feel-good musical with a soundtrack to die for”

On 4 December 1956, these four star musicians gathered at Sun Records in Memphis, the studios of legendary record producer Sam Phillips, for what would be one of the greatest jam sessions of all time. Million Dollar Quartet brings that legendary night to life, featuring a score of rock hits including Blue Suede Shoes, Fever, That’s All Right, Sixteen Tons, Great Balls of Fire, Walk the Line, Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On, Who Do You Love?, Matchbox, Folsom Prison Blues, Hound Dog and many more.

This is rated 4 out of 5 stars “Anyone who loves rock 'n' roll is certain to have a good time”

Don’t miss your chance to discover the true story of one unforgettable night that made rock’n’roll history!

Age guidance﻿: 12+ (no under 2s)

Contains flashing and strobe lighting Start time:

Tue – Sat 7.30pm

Thu & Sat 2.30pm Running time: approximately 2 hours 30 minutes (including 1 interval)